Full Year 2020 Harworth Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 09:45AM GMT

Lynda Shillaw - Harworth Group PLC - Chief Executive



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Harworth's preliminary result presentation for the year to December 2020. For those of you who have not met me yet, I'm Lynda Shillaw, and I was delighted to join Harworth as Chief Executive on November 1 last year, which just happened to be the week that the UK went into its second national lockdown. And while not the easiest way to join a company, what once would have been really challenging was made easier by the way that the business had already adapted to remote working. And like many businesses, we are still using the technology in anger today.



In terms of the agenda for today, I will start by making a few opening remarks and observations based on my time so far with Harworth, including a quick overview of 2020 for the group. And then I will hand over to our CFO, Kitty Patmore, who will take you through the details of the financial and operational performance of the group during 2020. I will then come back towards the end of the presentation to talk about the outlook for our core markets, why I believe