Full Year 2022 Harworth Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Lynda Shillaw - Harworth Group plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Harworth's full year results presentation for 2022. I'm Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive, and I'm delighted to be joined by Kitty Patmore, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to thank everybody here who's joined us in the room and extend a warm welcome to everybody watching online too.



This slide shows the agenda for today. I'll begin with an overview of our performance during the year, comment on the market backdrop and report on the progress that we're making in delivering our strategy. I'll then hand you over to Kitty to take you through the financials, and then I'll provide an operational update and our view of the outlook for 2023. We'll then close the session with some Q&A.



And just as a reminder, if you're watching online, you can submit questions through the webcast page, and we'll aim to answer as many of these as we can at the end.



I would like to begin with three key takeaways from Harworth's performance over the past year. 2022 was a year of significant operational and strategic