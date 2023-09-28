Sep 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 28, 2023



Corporate Participants

Lynda Shillaw

Harworth Group plc - CEO

Kitty Patmore

Harworth Group plc - CFO

Tom Loughran

Harworth Group plc - Head of Investor & Stakeholder Relations



Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Harworth Group plc half-year results investor presentation.



Lynda Shillaw - Harworth Group plc - CEO



Good morning. Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Harworth's Investor Meet Company presentation. And today's presentation relates to our half-year results for the first six months of 2023, which were announced to the market a couple of weeks ago on September 12.



I'm Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm delighted to be joined by Kitty Patmore, our Chief