Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Roland Jones -



Well, hello, everyone, and welcome to the International Biotechnology Trust Update coming to you today from the Schroders headquarters in the heart of the city of London. I'm Roland Jones, I work for Schroders on the Investment Trust team. I'm delighted today to be joined by your 2 fund managers, Ailsa and Marek who will be answering questions on IBT over the next 5-or-so minutes. So Ailsa, what exactly is IBT and what does it do?



Ailsa Craig -



Thank you, Rollie. Yes. So IBT is a closed-ended fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. It's approximately GBP 300 million in size and invested across the whole spectrum of the biotech industry from early ideas and companies coming out of the university, all the way up to the mega cap, cash flow profitable companies over -- based over in the U.S. Marek and I co-lead the fund. It's our 3-year anniversary coming up in March '24, another anniversary of the fund itself. So the fund was founded back in 1994, so this year will be the 30-year anniversary for the trust. And just one thing to add, the company does pay a dividend.