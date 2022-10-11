Half Year 2023 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Chris Hunt - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc. - Head of Shareholder Relations



Good morning. Thank you for joining the interim results presentation for ICG Enterprise Trust, covering the six months to July 31, 2022. I'm joined by the portfolio managers Oliver Gardey and Colm Walsh, who will give a run through of the materials which are available on our website. And at the end, we'll be taking Q&A. Questions can be submitted at any point through the online portal, and we will post them to the portfolio managers. At which point, I'll pass it over to Oliver.



Oliver Gardey - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc. - Head of Private Equity Fund Investments



Thanks, Chris. And thank you all for your time today. I want to start by saying how proud we are of the resilience of our investments during the first half of fiscal year 2023 against a macro-economic backdrop that became increasingly challenging. The portfolio delivered an NAV per share total return of 10.9% for the period and 24.2% on an LTM basis. Continued strong revenue growth and EBITDA growth of our top 30 companies,