Q3 2023 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Chris Hunt - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc - Head of Shareholder Relations



Good morning, and welcome to ICG Enterprise Trust's third-quarter results for the period ending October 31, 2022. The slides for this presentation, along with the accompanying results announcement, are available on our website.



If you'd like to submit a question, please do so through the online portal, and we will take questions at the end. At this point, I'd like to pass over to Oliver Gardey to walk us through the presentation.



Oliver Gardey - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc - Head of Private Equity Fund Investments



Thanks, Chris. And thank you, all, for your time today. As we turn to the key highlights for the period, I wanted to start by saying how proud we are to have further extended our track record of growth in our portfolio and NAV per share.



Our focused investment strategy, our focus on buyouts, our focus on defensive growth, and our focus on active portfolio construction guides us well, even in times when we are navigating a difficult environment as we are experiencing