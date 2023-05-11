May 11, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Chris Hunt - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - Head of Shareholder Relations
Good afternoon, and welcome to ICG Enterprise Trust's full-year results for the 12 months ending January 31, 2023. I am delighted to be joined today by Oliver Gardey and Colm Walsh, who are going to talk through our performance over the period. The slides of the presentation, along with the accompanying announcements are available on our website.
As a reminder, we will have time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. If you would like to submit a question, please do so through the online portal at any point. With that, I'll pass it over to Oliver.
Oliver Gardey - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - Head of Private Equity Fund Investments
Thanks, Chris, and thank you all for your time today to join us on this webinar. We are very excited to announce that the ICG Enterprise Trust has continued to deliver defensive growth against a challenging market backdrop with our portfolio delivering its 14th consecutive year of double-digit growth, and we generated an NAV per share total return of 14.5
Full Year 2023 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...