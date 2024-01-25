Q3 2024 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Chris Hunt - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc - Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations



Good morning, everyone and thank you very much for joining us for this trading update for ICG Enterprise Trust for the period ending October 31, 2023. The announcement and accompanying results presentation are available on our website.



I'm delighted to be joined by the two portfolio managers Oliver Gardey and Colm Walsh, who will give a short presentation on the results in the period and we will then take Q&A. You can ask questions at any time during the presentation via the online portal and of course if any follow up questions, feel free to reach out to us directly and we'll be more than happy to speak.



With that, I will pass over to Oliver.



Oliver Gardey - ICG Enterprise Trust Plc - Head of Private Equity Fund Investments



Thank you, Chris. What we would like to do today is to start our presentation actually with one of my favorite slides from our Capital Markets Day. And you see here on slide one that this slide captures well, in my opinion