Jun 15, 2022 / NTS GMT
David Meaden - Idox PLC - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this presentation of the half year FY22 results from Idox. So without further ado, if I can introduce Anoop. Anoop has joined us as CFO, replacing Rob Grubb, who's moved on to head up our M&A activities. So, Anoop, great news. First, the results with Idox. So, (multiple speakers).
Anoop Kang - Idox PLC - CFO
Yes, absolutely, the best set of results in any form of [sense], delighted to be here. And really it's been as it was described before I joined. So, really excited about the future and the opportunities that the Group has and particularly around the M&A strategy going forward. So really looking forward over the next period to make a difference and take the business to the next level.
David Meaden - Idox PLC - CEO
Yeah, that's great. It's been great having Anoop on board using his experience over the last few months. So today, what I'd like to do is take you through the agenda, as you can see on the screen. So we'll look at the highlights of our
Half Year 2022 Idox PLC Earnings Call Transcript
