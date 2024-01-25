Full Year 2023 Idox PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

David Meaden - Idox plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. It's my great pleasure to welcome you to this presentation of the Idox full year results for the year ended October '23. David Meaden, I'm CEO of Idox and I'm joined today by our CFO, Anoop Kang and together over the next 30 minutes, we'll review our results and provide guidance to how we see the business developing over the coming year.



Now I'm sure many of you and I know many of you are very familiar with Idox, but today, Idox has a very distinctive software company, one that holds strong positions in several clearly defined markets. We have over the last five years significantly increased revenue, annual recurring revenue and delivered consistently strong margins.



Importantly, the markets in which we operate continue to provide opportunities for future organic growth and we're embracing new markets with the enhanced software and data capabilities that our acquisitions bring to our portfolio. We're back with our margins with strong cash conversion, providing the fuel for us to expand our product portfolio and for an accretive