Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Klaas van der Leest
Intercede Group plc - CEO
* Andy Walker
Intercede Group plc - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Marc Downes
Investor Meet Company Ltd. - Moderator
=====================
Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company Ltd. - Moderator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intercede Group preliminary results investor presentation.
(Event Instructions) I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you would give that your kind attention, we would be most grateful.
And I'd now like to hand over to Klaas van der Leest, CEO.; and Andy Walker, CFO from into Intercede Group. Good afternoon to you both.
Klaas van der Leest - Intercede Group plc - CEO
Good afternoon, Marc, and
Intercede Group PLC Investor Presentation Transcript
Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...