Intercede Group PLC Investor Presentation Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Presentation

Jun 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Klaas van der Leest

Intercede Group plc - CEO

* Andy Walker

Intercede Group plc - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Marc Downes

Investor Meet Company Ltd. - Moderator



=====================

Marc Downes - Investor Meet Company Ltd. - Moderator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intercede Group preliminary results investor presentation.



(Event Instructions) I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you would give that your kind attention, we would be most grateful.



And I'd now like to hand over to Klaas van der Leest, CEO.; and Andy Walker, CFO from into Intercede Group. Good afternoon to you both.



Klaas van der Leest - Intercede Group plc - CEO



Good afternoon, Marc, and