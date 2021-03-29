Mar 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, all, and welcome to the Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Full Year Results 2020 Call.



I will now hand you over to Rupert Barclay to begin. So Rupert, please go ahead.



Rupert George Maxwell Lothian Barclay - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Independent Chairman



Good morning. I'm Rupert Barclay, the Chairman of Impact. And I'd like to welcome you all today to our 2020 results presentation.



It's been a very challenging year for the country and for many businesses, and Impact too has faced challenges. But we believe that the outcome for this year, as shown in these results, demonstrates the resilience of our business model.



I'd like to hand you over to our manager, Impact Healthcare Partners (sic) [Impact Health Partners], who'll take you through the year in detail and explain how the company has performed in the last 12 months. Andrew, Mahesh, David, over to you.



Andrew Cowley - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Managing Partner