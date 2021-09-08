Sep 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Impact Healthcare REIT plc 2021 Interim Results Presentation. My name is Emily, and I'll be moderating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to our host, Andrew Cowley, Managing Partner of Impact Health Partners to begin. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew Cowley - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Managing Partner of Impact Health Partners LLP



Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for making time available this morning. When we said this is the day for announcing our interim results, we had no idea quite how timely it would be. We knew if the government was like to announce some reforms of social care in the autumn, but we didn't realize it would be the day before, and we'll just try and discuss further and give you some initial commentary on what was announced yesterday, the later. What we'd like to do the next half hour or so is gives you a summary of our performance in the first half, have a look at the market we're investing in, and why we think it's attractive. Walk you