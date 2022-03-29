Mar 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Andrew Cowley - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Managing Partner of Impact Health Partners LLP



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for making time available. We know how busy you all are, and it's appreciated.



So we're here today to present our annual results for 2021, and we're very pleased with how the year went. This is our fifth birthday as a business. We listed in 2017. And it's another year, we hope, of very -- that we think a very solid performance.



So we grew our rent during the year at attractive rent roll to GBP 38 million, 23% growth. That growth underpins our progressive dividend policy. We grew with dividends we paid last year by 2% to 6.41p a share and have now has a target for 2022 of 6.54p a share. And we also grew our NAV