Thank you, and thank you to everyone who has found time to listen in this morning, particularly those of you who are interrupting your holidays. We're very pleased to release these results today, and that's genuine because we think they are a strong set of results in a particularly challenging environment.



If we could go to Slide 4, please. So those who are familiar with us hopefully know that we've always set out to build a business which is resilient over the long term. And during the first half of this year, our portfolio has continued to demonstrate a very high level of resilience, 100% rent collections, 0 voids and solid rent