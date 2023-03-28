Mar 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Andrew Cowley - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Managing Partner of Impact Health Partners LLP



Thank you very much, and thank you to everyone who's made time to dial in this morning. We know how busy you all are. So we're here to discuss our annual results for the year ending December 31, 2022, which we think are a very positive set of results given how challenging the second half of the year became.



But before we get into the results, I'd just like to say 2 things. So the first is to say thank you to Rupert Barclay. Rupert's been our Chairman since inception in 2017, and we owe a lot to him. He's been a fantastic Chairman and we wouldn't where we are without his support. So thank you, Rupert. He will be stepping down at the end of this month. And the incoming