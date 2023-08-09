Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Cowley - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - Managing Partner of Impact Health Partners LLP



Good morning, everyone. This is Andrew Cowley. I'm the Managing Partner of Impact Healthcare. I'm joined this morning by David Yaldron, our Finance Director.



That said, thank you to all of you for making time available and we are going to step you through our financial results for the first half of this year.



Before we get into the detail, what I would like to do -- I know many of you listening in are very familiar with us, but some of you are not. So I will just, like, step back a minute and try and explain briefly who and what we are.



So we -- our main market is REIT. We do one thing, we invest in U.K. social health care assets, primarily care homes for the elderly. So far, since inception 6 years ago, we have deployed just over GBP 600 million. We've acquired 140 homes with 7,700 beds, so just putting that in perspective. The average size of our buildings, they have 55 bedrooms on average.



We will walk you through why we think the market we are investing in is an attractive