Investec Ltd Pre-Close Trading Statement Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Ltd - CEO & Managing Director



Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our pre-close trading update. This update reflects the financial performance for the 11 months ended February 29, 2024 and the expected results for the financial period year to March 31, 2024. I'm joined this morning by Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director; Ruth Lease, Chief Executive of our UK business; Richard Wainwright, Chief Executive of South African; and the incoming Chief Executive of South African business from the April 1, Cumesh Moodliar and I have Qaqa Dwayi from my Investor Relations team.



The global macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, resulting in persistent market volatility. Interest rates remain elevated and continue to provide it as a tailwind to banks' net interest income. The average rent