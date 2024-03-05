Full Year 2023 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Dixon - IWG Plc - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full-year results for 2023. I'm going to present first, and then Charlie will tie up and, we'll go for questions.



So, I think it's a truly fascinating time for the hybrid working industry and for us as the global leader in this industry, which is moving very quickly and we'll talk to that today, and we're fantastically well positioned and to drive both future growth as more and more companies adopt this way of working to keep growing, keep maintaining our market leadership position and improving both our revenues and our profitability over time with the new capital-light model.



Last few months really busy period for us. As we ended the year, it was a continuation of what was a great year for the company, strong cash production, really good growth and lots of strategies developed during the year being put into action that are improving overall operations, and that's continuing into 2024.



What you're going to hear from Charlie and I today though, is quite pretty much the