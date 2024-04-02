Director Jeffrey Stouder Acquires 5,050 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH, Financial), a company specializing in the manufacturing and selling of manufactured homes, has reported an insider purchase by Director Jeffrey Stouder. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 5,050 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. Over the past year, Jeffrey Stouder has been actively participating in the stock's transactions, purchasing a total of 9,950 shares and not selling any shares. This latest acquisition further demonstrates the insider's commitment to the company. The insider transaction history for Legacy Housing Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and a significantly higher number of insider sells, totaling 102. This activity can provide insights into the sentiment of those with intimate knowledge of the company. On the valuation front, Legacy Housing Corp shares were trading at $19.9 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $485.466 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.17, which is below both the industry median of 10.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potentially undervalued position relative to its peers and its own trading history. However, when considering the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $17.10, Legacy Housing Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. 1772715286840111104.png The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider transactions, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling activities. 1772715302816215040.png The GF Value image offers a perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate, as determined by GuruFocus. Legacy Housing Corp's business involves the construction and sale of manufactured homes, including tiny homes, distributed through a network of company-owned retail locations and independent dealers. The company also provides financing solutions for its customers, which contributes to its comprehensive approach to the manufactured housing market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

