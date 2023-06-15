Jun 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Chris Holmes -



Thank you, everyone, for attending JLEN's '22, '23 financial year annual results. We really appreciate you taking the time to listen to us today. So first of all, I'll just go through some logistics. (Operator Instructions). So hopefully, that's clear. And I'll now move on into the main presentation.



Okay. So today, you'll be hearing from [Ed], first of all, on our financial results and the valuation. You'll then hear from me on portfolio matters and outlook. And finally, from Chris on the hydrogen opportunity that lies ahead of us. You also see on this slide, there are some stats about the investment manager, Foresight Group, the key point that we are making here is that there is a big team behind the 3 of us. So it's us on the stage today, but there's a huge depth of resource that we can call upon and so for example, if you look in the annual report, you'll see the portfolio managers highlighted to do so much to get the best out of the assets for us.



So this is our fund overview slide. There's no need to dwell on this. I think most of you know the pitch by now. We are a