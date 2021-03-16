Full Year 2020 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO, MD of UK Corporate Business & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm David Richardson, Chief Executive of Just Group plc, and I'd like to welcome you to our full year results presentation. I'm joined today by Andy Parsons, our Group CFO.



I'm sure you've all [had to do] virtual meetings by now, but please bear with us should anything unexpected happens. In terms of running order today, I'll open our discussion with a summary of the strong progress we've made during 2020. Andy will go through the results in more detail, and afterwards, I'll return with some concluding remarks. We will, of course, have plenty of time at the end for your questions.



Before I start our results presentation, I want to take a moment to recognize the outstanding contribution of my colleagues across the group over the past 12 months. They've shown immense agility and determination to accommodate a very challenging personal and professional period to ensure the service we provide to our customers has not missed a beat. On behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to