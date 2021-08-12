Half Year 2021 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO, MD of UK Corporate Business & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. This is David Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Just Group plc, and I'd like to welcome you to our interim results presentation. As usual, I am joined today by Andy Parsons, our Group CFO. I know a lot of you have to cover a few stocks today, so I do appreciate your time and attention.



You'll notice a different tone in our presentation today. This is an exciting time for the business. And you'll hear us use the word growth more than we have over the past few years. And that's because we're now shifting our emphasis towards growth. Our shareholders have supported us as we have applied discipline to transform the business and rebuild our capital position. And we now want to reward them for that support by delivering profitable and sustainable growth. This growth will be subject to the capital discipline we have demonstrated during the last 2.5 years. It will be controlled, capital-conscious and sustainable growth, taking advantage of the strong position we