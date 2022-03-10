Full Year 2021 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO, MD of UK Corporate Business & Executive Director



Greetings. Good morning, everybody. I'm David Richardson, the Chief Executive of Just Group plc, and I'd like to reveal our full year results today. As usual, I'm joined by Andy Parsons, our Group CFO. And I'd like to say that thank you to RBC for the use of their facilities this morning. We're very much delighted standing here before you in person today. Last time we did this together in person was 2 years ago, Andy had just joined us as CFO, and we were very busy ensuring that Just will become capital self-sufficient.



You'll agree, I trust, that we have successfully met that commitment to achieve that key strategic goal. So first out in future, and today's session is very much focused on growth, growth in the last 12 months and our plans for growth this year and into the future. And in terms of August, I said that having successfully reached capital self-sufficiency and the level of capital coverage we were comfortable with in 2020 that in 2021, we will shift our emphasis to profitable