Half Year 2022 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Great. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining in person and on the line today. I'm David Richardson, Chief Executive of Just Group plc, and welcome to our 2022 interim results presentation. As usual, today I'm joined by Andy Parsons, our Group CFO.



A year ago, we shifted our emphasis to building shareholder value by delivering profitable growth. We said, we would do this by maintaining our pricing and capital discipline and by selecting attractive risks that enable us to take advantage of the opportunities available in our markets.



Today, Andy and I will provide a market update. We'll share the progress we're making to achieve our sustainable growth ambitions and deliver our underlying operating profit growth target. We'll briefly cover our investment strategy and how we're managing risks to deliver shareholder returns in a prudent manner. I know you've all got a busy day ahead, so we'll make a start.



Now at the heart of our business is a strong purpose. We help people achieve a better later