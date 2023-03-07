Full Year 2022 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Many of you here in person today and a really great buzz in the room and hopefully, we'll build on that with a great set of results today. So before I kick off with the results, let me just remind you why we're here in the first place. We help people achieve a better leisure life. That's what Just is all about. We fulfill that purpose by helping more people and we achieved that by growing sustainably, which, as you know, is one of our key themes.



We are the retirement specialist and we use this strategic focus, our market insight and our intellectual property to differentiate Just. We successfully innovate and through that, deliver award-winning service and exceptional outcome for our customers.



Financially, we continue to be disciplined in our pricing and risk selection, both on the asset and liability side to ensure we write low-strain profitable new business. This means we can stretch our organic capital generation to fund strong new business growth. It's a self-financing model that delivers attractive rates