Half Year 2023 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

David Louis Richardson - Just Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Great. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full interim results. I'm David Richardson, Chief Executive of Just Group plc. As usual, albeit for the last time. I'm joined today by Andy Parsons, our Group CFO. I also like to welcome our incoming CFO, Mark Gordson, there he is at the back, who's in the audience today, I saw him speaking to a number of you already, but if you haven't had a chance to encourage you to say hello to Mark afterwards.



We have an excellent set of results today to share with you today. But before we dive into them, I'd like to remind you why we at Just are here. We help people achieve a better later life. That's our purpose and why we exist. We fulfill our purpose by helping more people and we achieved that by growing sustainably. We are the retirement specialist, and we use this strategic focus, our market insight and our intellectual property to differentiate just.



We achieve this by successfully innovating to deliver award-winning service propositions and exceptional outcomes for