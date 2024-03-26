Ncino Inc (NCNO) Posts Strong Fiscal Year 2024 Results, Exceeding Revenue Expectations

Despite GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Figures Show Robust Growth and Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 Revenue: $123.7 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $128.85 million.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue: $476.5 million, a 17% increase from the previous fiscal year.
  • Q4 Subscription Revenue: $107.5 million, up 16% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: Q4 at $23.8 million and fiscal year at $58.0 million, showing significant improvement from the previous year.
  • EPS: Q4 GAAP net income per diluted share at $0.01, with non-GAAP at $0.21, reflecting a strong turnaround from a loss in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On March 26, 2024, Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, reported a significant increase in total revenues for both the quarter and the fiscal year, with subscription revenues also showing strong growth.

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) is a pioneer in cloud banking, offering a comprehensive suite of software solutions that digitize and streamline the operations of financial institutions. The company's product innovation and positive customer feedback have contributed to its financial success, particularly in subscription services, which form the bulk of its revenue. Ncino Inc (NCNO) serves a diverse clientele, including global and regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and is predominantly focused on the United States market.

The company's financial performance in the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2024 reflects its resilience and strategic execution. Despite a GAAP net loss for the year, non-GAAP measures indicate strong profitability, with significant improvements in non-GAAP net income and earnings per share. This performance underscores the importance of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial)'s subscription-based model and its ability to scale effectively within the financial software industry.

Key financial achievements for Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) include a robust increase in total revenues and subscription revenues, improved non-GAAP operating income, and a positive shift in net income attributable to Ncino. These achievements are critical for a SaaS company like Ncino Inc (NCNO), as they demonstrate the company's ability to grow its recurring revenue base and manage operational efficiency.

Key financial metrics from the company's income statement show a year-over-year increase in total revenues and subscription revenues, with a gross margin of 60% for the fiscal year 2024. The balance sheet reflects a healthy cash position, and the cash flow statement indicates a positive free cash flow, which is crucial for the company's ongoing operations and growth initiatives.

CEO Pierre Naudé commented on the results:

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, particularly about closing the year with our strongest gross sales quarter in the past ten quarters. The team's solid execution and continued focus on product innovation and experience improvements, coupled with more normal buying cycles and positive tone from customers, fuels our optimism for the year ahead and beyond.”

Furthermore, the company announced a transition in its Chief Revenue Officer position, with Paul Clarkson taking over from Josh Glover. This change is expected to be seamless and maintain the company's momentum.

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) also provided financial guidance for the first quarter and the fiscal year 2025, projecting continued revenue growth and profitability on a non-GAAP basis.

Overall, Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial)'s financial performance indicates a strong position within the software industry, with a solid foundation for future growth. The company's ability to exceed revenue expectations and improve profitability metrics is likely to appeal to value investors looking for companies with strong operational execution and growth potential.

1772722979478859776.png

For a detailed analysis of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial)'s financial results and future outlook, visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment tools.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ncino Inc for further details.

