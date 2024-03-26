BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Posts Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

On March 26, 2024, BioAtla Inc (BCAB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, known for its novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for solid tumor cancer, reported a net loss of $26.9 million for the fourth quarter. This figure aligns with analyst expectations, with an estimated earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.65.

BioAtla Inc's R&D expenses for the quarter increased slightly to $22.7 million compared to $21.9 million for the same period in 2022. This uptick is attributed to clinical development expenses, particularly the launch of the BA3011 UPS potentially registrational trial and accelerated enrollment across clinical trials in 2023. Despite this increase, the company anticipates a decrease in R&D expenses in the first half of 2024 due to the recent completion of enrollment in clinical trials.

The company's cash position remains robust, with a year-end cash balance of $111.5 million. This financial cushion is expected to fund operations well into the second half of 2025. BioAtla Inc's clinical progress in 2023 has been significant, with multiple Phase 2 trials fully enrolled and key data readouts anticipated in the second quarter and second half of 2024. These trials include studies of their leading drug candidates such as CAB-CTLA-4 (BA3071), CAB-ROR2 (BA3021), and CAB-AXL (BA3011), which target various solid tumor types.

Despite not generating revenue, which was expected and estimated at $0 million, the company's financial achievements are underscored by its clinical advancements. The biotechnology industry places a strong emphasis on the potential of pipeline products, and BioAtla Inc's progress towards potentially registrational trials and engagements with pharmaceutical partners to accelerate development is a critical step forward.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $5.9 million for Q4 2023 from $6.7 million in the same period the previous year, mainly due to lower stock-based compensation and insurance premiums. The net cash used in operating activities for the full year was $104.0 million, an increase from $90.4 million in 2022, with $29.8 million used in Q4 2023.

Dr. Jay M. Short, Chairman, CEO, and co-founder of BioAtla Inc, expressed optimism about the company's upcoming milestones, including initial data readouts and the potential initiation of Phase 2 studies. The company's dedication to advancing its clinical assets and engaging with potential partners to maximize the value of selected assets is a testament to its strategic focus on bringing innovative treatments to market.

As BioAtla Inc (BCAB, Financial) continues to navigate the complexities of clinical trials and drug development, its financial stability and promising clinical progress position the company as a notable player in the biotechnology sector. Investors and stakeholders are likely to keep a close watch on the upcoming data readouts and regulatory interactions that could shape the company's future.

For more detailed information on BioAtla Inc's financial results and clinical updates, interested parties are encouraged to join the conference call and webcast hosted by the management today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BioAtla Inc for further details.