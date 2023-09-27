Sep 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Helge Hammer
Longboat Energy plc - Executive Director & CEO
* John Cooper
Longboat Energy plc - Executive Director & CFO
* Nick Ingrassia
Longboat Energy plc - Executive Director & Corporate Development Director
* Hilde Salthe
Longboat Energy plc - MD, Norway
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Longboat Energy plc Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
And I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Helge Hammer. Good morning to you sir.
Helge Hammer - Longboat Energy plc - Executive Director & CEO
Good morning, Alex. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to our interim results presentation. This morning, I'm joined by Nick Ingrassia, our Corporate Development Director; John Cooper, our CFO; and from Stavanger we have Hilde Salthe, who is the Managing Director for newly formed Japanese 50% owned
Longboat Energy PLC Investor Presentation Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...