May 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lancashire Holdings Limited First Quarter 2019 Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, CEO; Elaine Whelan, CFO; and Paul Gregory, CUO. I will now hand you over to Alex Maloney. Please begin your meeting.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everyone.



The first quarter of the year has evolved as we expected. We are now witnessing underwriting conditions, which have finally started to improve to different degrees across different segments of the market. This is the first time we have seen such a hardening of rates for a number of years, but we still would not call this a hard market. We are, like others, seeing opportunities to improve the quality of our underwriting portfolio and are seeing a high level of new business than we have seen for a number of years. But the market is still in a state of transition where some business, even with increases in rates, will