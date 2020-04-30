Apr 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Paul Gregory, Group CEO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO; Denise O'Donoghue, Group Chief Investment Officer; and Darren Redhead, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lancashire Capital Management.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Hi, good morning, everyone. Firstly, I would like to express my personal sympathies to any of our colleagues, business partners or friends who have been directly or indirectly affected by this terrible virus. We know this is a difficult time and the Lancashire Group's charitable foundation has donated GBP 100,000 to various charities in both the U.K. and Bermuda to try and help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Moving on to our operational performance. I'm proud of our -- of how our employees have dealt with challenges posed by working from home. It has, by and