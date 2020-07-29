Q2 2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, everyone. As we close our half year, I'm immensely proud of how the Lancashire group has continued to operate seamlessly through this difficult period. Following our strong financial position during 2019, we entered the 2020 underwriting year in a strong capital position with increased optimism as we witnessed the first real signs of the improving underwriting conditions.



Therefore, our plan for 2020 underwriting year was one of growth weighted to the underwriting opportunity, which prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was steadily building during the first quarter. During the second quarter, underwriting conditions, particularly for catastrophe-exposed product lines