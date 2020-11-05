Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. In what has been a difficult year, I continue to be immensely proud of my colleagues for demonstrating continued professionalism and resilience during these unusual times. During the third quarter, we have witnessed a high number of natural catastrophe losses following one of the most active hurricane seasons on record. Coupled with this, we've also experienced a higher-than-usual run rate of single-risk losses emanating from our specialty insurance portfolio. These are business-as-usual losses for us and relate to, for example, the Beirut port explosion, a couple of airline crashes, a refinery explosion, an oil spill offshore Mauritius and similar loss events.