Today, I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO, Paul Gregory; Group COO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. We'll now go to our investor presentation. So if you can please note our safe harbor statement. The Q1 highlights. In Q1, we have generated our strongest ever gross written premium. We have demonstrated our ability and willingness to deploy additional capital into the hardened market, which is in line with our long-term strategy.



We are still declining more business than we are writing. The current opportunity means you have to seek the best business and remain disciplined on rate adequacy, not headline rate changes solely. Our focus is on the aggregate rate change we have seen since 2017 across the majority of