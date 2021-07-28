Q2 2021 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Please note this call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Alex Maloney; COO; Paul Gregory; CFO, Natalie Kershaw.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, everyone. We will just go through our presentation.



Slide 3, please. In the first half of 2021, we've got strong premium growth in line with our long-term strategy of capital deployment and expansion at this point in the underwriting cycle as the underwriting opportunity grows. RPI remains strong across our portfolio of risks with premium growth rate helped healthily in excess of rate change, which demonstrates our business moves forward. We have executed the plan we articulated when we raised equity capital 12 months ago and then raised further debt in Q2 to fund further growth, demonstrating our active capital management policy.



Our strong underwriting performance in the half year