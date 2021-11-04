Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Lancashire Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2021 results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.
Today, I am pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Paul Gregory, Group CUO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO. I will now hand over to Alex. Please begin your meeting.
Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director
Okay. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. As usual, we'd like to start with a series of slides, which we believe demonstrate the continued deployment of our long-term strategy throughout the third quarter. After that, we will go to questions.
We go to Slide 3, please. During the third quarter, we witnessed a number of large losses, consistent with what we've already disclosed. We have set claims reserves for these losses, utilizing our detailed account-by-account process, which we believe helps to insulate us from potential reserving creep. Although it would be unwise to guarantee any release at such an early stage, I would point you to our
Q3 2021 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...