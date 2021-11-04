Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. As usual, we'd like to start with a series of slides, which we believe demonstrate the continued deployment of our long-term strategy throughout the third quarter. After that, we will go to questions.



We go to Slide 3, please. During the third quarter, we witnessed a number of large losses, consistent with what we've already disclosed. We have set claims reserves for these losses, utilizing our detailed account-by-account process, which we believe helps to insulate us from potential reserving creep. Although it would be unwise to guarantee any release at such an early stage, I would point you to our