Q4 2021 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to start giving an overview of 2021, and then Paul will talk through the underwriting picture before Natalie goes through the financials. At the end, I'll talk through our outlook for 2022 before we open up for questions.



Slide 5, please, Galena. 2021 was a challenging year for profitability. For context, insured loss estimates from various catastrophe events during 2021 of somewhere between $105 billion and $130 billion, making this one of the costliest years on record. Only 2017 produced a larger insured loss of around $150 billion for catastrophe claims. As we underwrite a significant