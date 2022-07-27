Q2 2022 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lancashire Holdings Limited First Half 2022 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded. Today I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO; Paul Gregory, Group CEO.



I will now hand over to Alex. Please begin your meeting.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We're going to follow our usual format today. So I'll give you a quick overview of H1. Paul will talk through what we achieved on the underwriting side and then Natalie will go for some detailed financials. So I think there's about 5 minor points we're going to talk about just on our first half year results.



I think firstly, I think what you're seeing coming through the numbers now is the benefits of the investments that we've made on the underwriting side. We've grown our product lines. We've hired a lot of good people in the last 4 or 5 years. And I think you're starting to see that come through. So I