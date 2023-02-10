Q4 2022 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Okay. Thank you, operator. I'll just give a brief overview of 2022 and then I'll be handing over to Paul, who will give you some details on our underwriting highlights of the year and then Natalie will deal with the financials.



If you look at our growth for the year of 35%, it's incredibly pleasing to achieve that level of growth for our business. As part of our long-term strategy, we very much believe that you have to grow in excess of the rate change at this point in the underwriting cycle. So clearly, if you just move with your rate change, you're not actually growing, you're not moving your business forward. So it's very important that we grow at this part of the