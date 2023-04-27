Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Today, I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO; and Paul Gregory, Group CEO. I will now hand over to Alex Maloney.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator, and thank you for dialing in, everyone. I'll just give a quick summary of our quarter's activities, and then Paul will give you a more detailed view of the underwriting opportunity. And that's when we talk about finance, and then we'll go to questions. So our first quarter progress is in line with our long-term strategy of growing our business when the underwriting opportunity improves. As I told you, our last results update, our plan for 2023 is to continue to grow our premiums whilst continuing our work to diversify our underwriting portfolio, and I'm happy to confirm this is the case for the first quarter.



Our top-line growth in premiums is