Half Year 2023 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lancashire Holdings Limited H1 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO; and Paul Gregory, Group CUO.



I will now hand over to Alex Maloney. Please begin your meeting.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I will just give some brief highlights of our half year results. Then go to Paul for some underwriting and then Natalie will cover the financials, and then we'll go to Q&A.



So as I reflect on the progress our business has made during the first half of the year, I'm pleased to report that we continue to grow our business in line with our long-term strategy at the right time in the underwriting cycle. We continue to see the best underwriting conditions in a decade for most classes of business we underwrite, therefore, it's important that we grow our writings in excess of the rate change