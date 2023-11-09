Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lancashire Holdings Limited Q3 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. Today I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO; and Paul Gregory, Group CUO.



I will now hand over to Alex Maloney.



Alexander Terence Maloney - Lancashire Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. I will just give you some brief highlights of the progress that we've made in the quarter. We will then focus on the underwriting highlights, and then Natalie will cover the financials, and then we will go to Q&A.



So during the third quarter, we continue to maintain the excellent momentum across our business, which has been a key thing for us throughout 2023. As we've stated before, our only strategy is to make sure we manage the underwriting cycle to maximize the opportunity for the benefit of our shareholders. We have now underwritten record amounts of profitable premium versus our