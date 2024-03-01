Mar 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Matthieu Lefrancq - Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA - Head, IR



Good morning to this conference call. I am Matthieu Lefrancq, responsible for relations with investors. We will have Olivier de Langavant, CEO; and Patrick Deygas, Financial Director. We'll start with a presentation of results and a Q&A session, written questions only. Olivier?



Olivier de Langavant - Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA - CEO



Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being here. So let's go over the results. I'd like to speak to the aspects that were in this morning's press release. These are results that are marked with good compliance with the guidance that had been given. We'll be quick to leave some time for questions.



So operating performance is solid, increased profitability in a lower crude oil price environment. Our production, up 10% at 28,057 barrel of oil equivalents per day; lower price of oil, down 19%; contained expenses despite the inflation. The increase was limited, and this is associated with identified aspects that is the new rhythm of