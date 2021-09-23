President Energy PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the President Energy PLC investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself; however, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. These will be available via Investor Meet Company dashboard, and we'll notify you by e-mail when these are ready for your review. I'd also like to remind you that today's presentation is being recorded.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.



And now I'd like to hand you over to Peter Levine, Chairman; and Rob Shepherd, CFO. Good afternoon to you both.



Peter Levine - President Energy PLC - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the investor presentation pursuant to the annual general meeting, which we've just held with a 2020 overview and a brief 2021 outlook. I would caveat that by saying that it's a slightly peculiar situation. We've just held