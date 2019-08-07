Half Year 2019 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, good morning, everybody. I'm going to just say a few words, then I'm going to hand over to Steve, who's going to go through the financial and operational view. And then I'd like to say a few words on infrastructure, and then obviously questions after that.



So we feel as a company, as a group, we have real positive momentum, and that comes through in a strong first half performance. Cash and a strong balance sheet is really, really fundamental to our business and, we believe, the industry as a whole at the moment, particularly fundamental to us because we are targeting a lot of long-term work streams. And when people are looking at us for long-term work streams, they really, really want know who they're dealing with.



So our strategy is completely unchanged to what it's been for the last few years. It is organic growth and self-help. We believe there's huge amount more we can do to our businesses to make them better and better for everybody, for the people that work in the businesses, for our supply