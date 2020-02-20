Full Year 2019 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, good morning. It's very good to see a packed house this morning, I must say. The agenda is I'm going to say a few words. Steve will then go through everything that happened last year. I'll then talk a little bit about strategy, medium-term targets and 2020 outlook.



So we think we've had a pretty good year. And in fact, it's another record year. This would not have been possible without all the hard work of all of our teams up and down the country. And I'd like to thank everybody in the business for these results, and particularly for making our businesses better and better and better for all the stakeholders.



Our strategy is the same. It's organic growth, construction and regeneration, we're in the spaces we want to be in. Cash and balance sheet makes a huge difference, just enables us to make the right long-term decisions for the business. And we've got great momentum going across the group.



I'll pass it over to Steve.



Stephen Crummett - Morgan Sindall Group plc