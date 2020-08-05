Half Year 2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



I'm going to do a very brief introduction, if I may. Steve will then go through the financial and operational review, and I'll come back and talk a little bit about the outlook.



Clearly, the last few months, like every other business, we've been dealing with COVID-19 and making all our sites safe and our offices safe for everybody. But before I start, I'd also like to thank all my colleagues who have been very, very resilient to this, and in sometimes, come up with some brilliant ideas on how we can move forward. So a very big thanks to all my colleagues. But I should also thank our supply chain and our customers, [who all have] been having to work really close together. And without that, this would have been a lot worse for all of us.



Now we've also got a very decentralized business, as you know. And it's that decentralization, which has allowed lots and lots of decision-making to happen where it should be made. So we have the group who have responded to this very, very rapidly and very differently in