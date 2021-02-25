Full Year 2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our full year presentation. 2020 was dominated by COVID, and it continues to dominate and reshape our world. It has caused immense sorrow, and many of our colleagues have lost loved ones. Yet today, the group is much stronger than this time last year. We're stronger because our decentralized teams adapted, innovated with sensitivity and speed to rapidly changing circumstances.



I've been hugely impressed by our people throughout the business who have done tremendous things in the face of adversity. I know that this would not have been possible without the very strong support of our clients, our partners and everyone in our supply chain. A huge thanks to everyone.



Although our adjusted profit before tax was down 29%, turnover was actually only down 1%, and encouragingly, our order book grew by 9%. Our balance sheet has further strengthened. We are reintroducing medium-term targets today, and they remain the same as before COVID, except the medium-term target for Infrastructure is