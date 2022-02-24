Full Year 2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

John Christopher Morgan - Morgan Sindall Group plc - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, a big welcome everybody for our full year results of December 21. I'll do a brief introduction. Steve will then go through the financial and operational view. And finished that, he will do an update on ESG. And then I'll do the exciting stuff, which is our medium-term targets, which are being upgraded.



So look, we've had a very good year. Obviously, profit significantly higher than our record year 'in '19. But actually also for profit upgrades there during the year. I wouldn't want you to think that is because of the work we have done during the year. It is because of the work we've been doing over several years, sticking to our strategy, and it's the execution of that strategy that has got us to where we are.



Now we would not have done this without the unbelievable help and energy and expertise from all the people within the group. And I'd like to thank everybody who's made these results possible. A big thank you for everybody in the group. So -- but it is to say, a result of several years just